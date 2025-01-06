Huntley completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 227 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing thrice for 16 yards with one fumble lost in Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Huntley failed to repeat last week's heroic spot-start (277 total yards with two TDs) which helped keep Miami's bleak playoff hopes alive. The veteran backup was actually charged with four fumbles (with only one costing his team possession) to finish with three combined turnovers to just one touchdown thrown. Huntley will finish the 2024 campaign with 829 passing yards on a 65 percent completion rate with tossing three scores to three picks. The 26-year-old will likely earn himself another backup gig in 2025 after reliable results in a one-year deal with the Dolphins.