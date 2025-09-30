Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Diagnosis confirmed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill dislocated his left knee in the third quarter of Monday's win over the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill suffered the injury early in the third quarter and was carted off the field, surrounded by his teammates. He'll stay in the hospital overnight for further evaluation. Hill will be sidelined for the rest of the season, with a shift to injured reserve likely coming in the next few days.