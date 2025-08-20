Hill (oblique) is not practicing Wednesday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Hill has been on-and-off the practice field due to a lingering oblique injury since early August, though he's been sidelined the majority of the time. Kelly now speculates that the veteran wideout could sit out practice until the start of the regular season, to prioritize getting back to full health in time for Week 1 against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7. Overall, Miami's pass-catching corps has been trending in the right direction, with Jaylen Waddle back at practice and TE Darren Waller (undisclosed) having come off the active/PUP list Wednesday, though RB De'Von Achane (calf) seems to be facing a similar recovery timetable to Hill. Expect Hill to sit out Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars.