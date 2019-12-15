Dolphins' Walt Aikens: Unavailable Week 15
Aikens didn't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Aikens has played in all 13 games this season but won't be available for Sunday's game in New York. The 28-year-old has played only 13 offensive snaps since the Week 5 bye, so his absence should only impact Miami's special teams.
