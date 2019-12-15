Play

Coach Brian Flores said Aikens didn't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a violation of team ruled, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

It's unsettled whether this issue will keep Aikens out of Week 16's game against the Bengals as well. Aikens mainly works on special teams, so his absence didn't shake up the defensive dynamic.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories