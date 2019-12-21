Play

Sieler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but should be healthy to play, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sieler is buried deep on the Dolphins' defensive line depth chart, so his presence likely will not have a huge effect on Sunday's game, but it looks like he will be active regardless.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends