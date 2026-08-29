Sam injured his left foot during the Eagles' 30-13 preseason loss to the Bengals on Friday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Sam was having a strong game on both defense and special teams before sustaining the injury late in the third quarter, and the injury was severe enough for him to be carted off the field. He was spotted after the game with a brace on his left foot, and he'll undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury and a recovery timeline. Sam finished Friday's exhibition game with three tackles (one solo), one pass defense and two fumble recoveries.