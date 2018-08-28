Denham signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Denham was likely signed to serve as an extra body during these last few weeks of practice with the Eagles dealing with a few injuries at tight end. He should still be considered a long shot to make the team's final roster.

