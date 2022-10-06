Scott (rib) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Scott has now opened the week with consecutive limited sessions, after he missed Sunday's 29-21 victory over the Jaguars with a rib injury he presumably picked up in Week 3 against Washington. The 27-year-old running back's participation in Friday's practice should provide additional clarity regarding his availability against Arizona this weekend, but Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell would be in line to receive additional touches should Scott eventually be ruled out Sunday.