Graham (triceps) is questionable for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.

Graham remains on injured reserve but was able to get in a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday. The veteran defensive end was able to do more in practice, including striking with his injured arm, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. There's plenty of optimism surrounding Graham's chances of playing in the Super Bowl after he tore his triceps in Week 12 against the Rams.