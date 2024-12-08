Gardner-Johnson (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Gardner-Johnson was on the receiving end of a hit from teammate Tristin McCollum in the first quarter of Sunday's game. With Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) inactive, Avonte Maddox will step in at strong safety for as long as Gardner-Johnson is sidelined.
More News
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Nabs interception in blowout win•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Will play vs. New Orleans•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Optimistic to suit up•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Questionable to face New Orleans•
-
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Nursing foot injury•