Steele (shoulder) reverted to the Eagles' injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction list.

Steele played just 12 snaps (three on offense, nine on special teams) for the Eagles in Week 6 before exiting with a dislocated shoulder. The 24-year-old joins fellow running backs Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on IR. Damien Pierce is the only healthy running back on the roster, though, Saquon Barkley was also present at practice and a candidate to return for Week 7 after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.