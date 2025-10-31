Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Another active day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean recorded six tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.
The second-year cornerback has now made at least five tackles in every game but one this season. DeJean has also played on a minimum of 87 percent of the defensive snaps in each of Philadelphia's eight contests.
More News
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Makes eight tackles in Week 7 win•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Quiet against Giants•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Five stops in Week 5 loss•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Totals nine tackles in Week 4•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Nine tackles in Week 3 win•
-
Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Plays every defensive snap Week 1•