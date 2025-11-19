Eagles' Cooper DeJean: Snags interception vs. Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeJean logged three solo tackles and an interception in Philadelphia's win over the Lions on Sunday.
DeJean had a strong outing in the victory, recording the first regular-season interception of his career. The 22-year-old will look to build on this performance and keep producing in the team's Week 12 matchup versus Dallas.
