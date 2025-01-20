Goedert caught all four of his targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 28-22 divisional-round win over the Rams.

The tight end led all Eagles pass catchers in yardage, as Jalen Hurts threw for only 128 yards on the day. Goedert is having a solid playoff so far, posting an 8-103-1 line on 10 targets through two games, and with the team's passing game being subordinate to its run game, he might be the most reliable downfield option Philly has heading into an NFC Championship Game clash against the Commanders.