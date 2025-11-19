Cooper went without a target while playing three of the Eagles' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

The undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State was active for the third game in a row but is still in search of his first career reception. He finished a distant fourth among Philadelphia wideouts in playing time Week 11, with his four percent snap share trailing DeVonta Smith (97), A.J. Brown (93) and Jahan Dotson (32).