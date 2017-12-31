Eagles' Derek Barnett: Inactive for Week 17
Barnett (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles are resting a number of key defenders for the regular-season finale with the team having already clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, including three mainstays along the line in Barnett, Timmy Jernigan and Brandon Graham (ankle). Vinny Curry and Chris Long are thus in line to start at the two end spots, but they too could give way to some of the line's deeper reserves as the regular-season finale unfolds.
