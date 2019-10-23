Play

Barnett had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Barnett exited during the second quarter due to an injury, but he didn't miss much time and still played 53 of 70 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old has 17 tackles (13 solo), three sacks and one forced fumble through Week 7.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories