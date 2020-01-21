Play

Jackson (abdomen) should be back with the Eagles in 2020, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

An abdomen injury limited Jackson to three appearances and 65 offensive snaps in 2019, but he did stand out in his one healthy appearance with an 8-154-2 receiving line Week 1 against Washington. The Eagles don't have much incentive to part ways with the 33-year-old wideout, considering his three-year, $27 million contract guarantees 77.4 percent of his $6.2 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com. With multiple reports suggesting he would've had a shot to return if the Eagles had made a deep playoff run, Jackson presumably is on track to regain his health before the offseason program begins in April. He had surgery Nov. 5 to repair a torn abdominal muscle.

