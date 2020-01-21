Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Likely staying in Philly
Jackson (abdomen) should be back with the Eagles in 2020, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
An abdomen injury limited Jackson to three appearances and 65 offensive snaps in 2019, but he did stand out in his one healthy appearance with an 8-154-2 receiving line Week 1 against Washington. The Eagles don't have much incentive to part ways with the 33-year-old wideout, considering his three-year, $27 million contract guarantees 77.4 percent of his $6.2 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com. With multiple reports suggesting he would've had a shot to return if the Eagles had made a deep playoff run, Jackson presumably is on track to regain his health before the offseason program begins in April. He had surgery Nov. 5 to repair a torn abdominal muscle.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Plays fewest games of career•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Still eyeing divisional-round return•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Angling for postseason return•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Lands on IR•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Surgery deemed successful•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Needs surgery, likely done for season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.