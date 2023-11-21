Smith caught six of eight targets for 99 yards in Monday's 21-17 win over Kansas City.

Smith accounted for the majority of Jalen Hurts' 150 passing yards while A.J. Brown produced just eight receiving yards. Smith's biggest catch was a 41-yard reception down to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, which set up Hurts' go-ahead rushing touchdown on the next play. That touchdown with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter ended up being the game-winner. Smith had a two-game touchdown streak snapped, but he tied his second-highest receiving yardage total of the season, giving the 2021 first-round draft pick some momentum heading into a Week 12 home game against the Bills.