Smith (back) was seen limping badly in the locker room after Thursday's 39-38 win over the Cowboys, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

Smith put together a career stat line during the Eagles' Thanksgiving Day win, with the veteran wide receiver hauling in 11 of 14 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He was in and out of the game after landing hard on his tailbone on one of his targets in the fourth quarter and was in noticeable pain when on the field. Smith will have additional time to rest courtesy of the Thursday game, but his status over the coming days will be worth monitoring ahead of the Eagles' Week 13 road tilt against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 6.