Eagles' Dexter McDougle: Picked up by Eagles
McDougle signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McDougle was on the Eagles' roster for eight games last year, but accumulated just five tackles (four solo). He will presumably again be a depth corner for the team, as well as a special teams contributor.
