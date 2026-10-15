Wicks (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks was limited on the final two Week 5 injury reports due to a hamstring issue, but he didn't carry a designation into the weekend and suited up for this past Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in London, earning an 84 percent snap share and hauling in five of eight targets for 63 yards. He opened this week as limited Wednesday, so his downgrade one day later may be cause for concern. Friday's practice report could unveil if Wicks is in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Panthers.