The Eagles reinstated Stowers (quadriceps/hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Philadelphia had listed Stowers as questionable for the contest, but after bringing him back from IR, the rookie second-round pick out of Vanderbilt will be available to make his NFL debut after sitting out the team's first six games of the season. With Grant Calcaterra (back) also being reinstated from IR, the Eagles now have four tight ends on the 53-man roster. Dallas Goedert should be locked into a sizable snap share as the Eagles' starting tight end, while Calcaterra and Johnny Mundt function mainly as blockers at the position and Stowers provides more of a pass-catching presence. Stowers' receiving skills could come in handy while the Eagles are down their top two wideouts in DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) on Monday.