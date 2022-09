Elliott made one of his two field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra points in Monday's win against the Vikings.

Elliott's lone miss didn't seem to be his fault, as Patrick Peterson came around the edge almost untouched to block his 41-yard attempt late in the third quarter. Elliott converted a 38-yarder late in the second quarter, meaning he's now 2-for-3 on the year and 8-for-8 on extra points.