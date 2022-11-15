Elliott did not attempt any field goals but made all three of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Elliott has been called on for merely eight field-goal attempts all season, restricting his output. Despite missing only three of 35 total kicks, his 44 points rank outside the top 25 players at his position.
