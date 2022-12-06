Elliott converted all five of his extra-point attempts but was not asked to kick a single field goal in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans.

The Eagles latest win represented an even more extreme version of how they've gotten their points throughout the season, as the team continues to be so good at finding the end zone that they haven't needed Elliott to do all that much. No team has scored more touchdowns than Philadelphia's 44, but their 13 field-goal attempts trail every other team by at least five..