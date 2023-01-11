Elliott made all five of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.

Elliott converted from 32, 52, 39, 54 and 22 yards on his field goals. In 16 games this season, he made 20 of 23 field-goal attempts and 51 of 53 extra-point tries en route to 111 points, which ranked just inside the top 20 for kickers league-wide.