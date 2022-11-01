Elliott went 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 8 win over the Steelers but was not asked to kick any field goals.

Elliott hasn't lost any effectiveness this season, but the Eagles have found the end zone frequently enough that his fantasy value has taken a hit. He's only missed two kicks (one field goal and one extra point) all season, but the Eagles rank last in the league in field-goal attempts thanks in large part to the fact that they rank second in the league in touchdowns.