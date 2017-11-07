Elliott converted his lone field-goal attempt and six of seven extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 51-23 win over the Broncos.

Elliott made good from 45 yards on his only field-goal try. While the Eagles' offensive onslaught allowed him to rack up the extra points, Elliott's miss came after he failed on two extra points the game prior, perhaps signaling something to monitor going forward. That being said, with 75 points through eight games, Elliott is tied for fourth in scoring thus far, proving plenty valuable despite his recent miscues.