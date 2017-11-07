Eagles' Jake Elliott: Records nine points
Elliott converted his lone field-goal attempt and six of seven extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 51-23 win over the Broncos.
Elliott made good from 45 yards on his only field-goal try. While the Eagles' offensive onslaught allowed him to rack up the extra points, Elliott's miss came after he failed on two extra points the game prior, perhaps signaling something to monitor going forward. That being said, with 75 points through eight games, Elliott is tied for fourth in scoring thus far, proving plenty valuable despite his recent miscues.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses two PATs Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails two of three field-goal tries Monday•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes two more field goals Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Hits both field-goal attempts Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Converts all four field-goal attempts•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes 61-yard FG for game winner•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...