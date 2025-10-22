Bennett (undisclosed) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The third-year pro from Maryland has missed the Eagles' last four games due to an undisclosed issue, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Bennett, a first-year Eagle, played 48 total snaps (24 on defense, 20 on special teams) over Philadelphia's first three contests, recording six total tackles and one pass defended. He now has 21 days to be added to the team's active roster before reverting to IR and is expected to serve as a depth piece in the secondary once fully healthy.