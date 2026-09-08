The Eagles activated Greenard (pectoral) off the active/PUP list during the NFL's cutdown day, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Greenard is listed on the Eagles' active roster but remains questionable with a pectoral injury he suffered while lifting weights preparing for training camp in July. The shift to the active roster instead of the reserve/PUP list implies the team thinks the linebacker will be ready for game-day action sooner rather than later, though it remains unclear if Greenard will be able to suit up for the Week 1 contest with the Commanders.