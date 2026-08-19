The Eagles are worried Greenard (pectoral) could miss the Week 1 divisional showdown with the Commanders due to injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Greenard remains on the active/PUP list with a pectoral injury he sustained in the offseason while lifting weights. The starting strongside linebacker was initially projected to be ready to go around the late preseason, but it appears the 29-year-old's recovery process is behind schedule. If Greenard is unable to suit up for Week 1, Jalyx Hunt will likely start for the team at strongside linebacker.