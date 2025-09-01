Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Full practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mailata (concussion) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Monday.
Mailata did not appear on the team's injury report, which indicates that he was able to practice in full. Now that he's left his concussion in the rearview mirror, Mailata is all set to operate as Philadelphia's starting left tackle in Thursday's regular-season opener against Dallas.
