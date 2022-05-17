site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Josh Hammond: Claimed Tuesday
Hammond was picked up off waivers by the Eagles on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Hammond appeared in two games in 2021 and was waived by Jacksonville on Monday after two seasons with the team. The 2020 undrafted free agent has yet to receive a target in his professional career.
