Josh Hammond: Let go by Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Jul 26, 2022
8:19 pm ET
Hammond was waived by Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Hammond was claimed off waivers from the Jaguars in May. He suited up for twice for Jacksonville last season, but he failed to tally any stats. The 24-year-old will now work to earn a chance elsewhere.
