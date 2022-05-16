site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Josh Hammond: Let go Monday
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2022
Hammond was waived by the Jaguars on Monday.
Hammond had signed a reserve/future contract in January after appearing in two games for Jacksonville last season. The former Florida Gator will likely have to sign elsewhere to earn an
NFL chance next season.
