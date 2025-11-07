Ojomo was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a concussion.

Ojomo logged his usual defensive snap count in the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Giants ahead of the team's Week 9 bye, so it's unclear when he suffered the concussion. Regardless, he'll need to clear concussion protocol in order to suit up Monday against the Packers. Ojomo is working on a two-game sack streak and has 4.0 total sacks through eight contests after having none over his first 25 career regular-season games.