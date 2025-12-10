Dean recorded seven tackles (three solo), 1.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Chargers.

Dean missed the first five games due to a knee injury he suffered during last year's playoff run, but now that he's back to full speed, he is providing a significant boost to the Eagles' pass rush with 4.0 sacks over the last five games. The 2022 third-round pick already has a career high in the category. He'll look to continue the momentum over the next two weeks against the Raiders and Commanders.