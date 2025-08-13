Smith (concussion) participated in the Eagles' joint practice against the Browns on Wednesday.

Smith has been sidelined due to a concussion, but his appearance in team drills Wednesday indicates that he has passed the league's five-step concussion protocol. The Georgia product is coming off a productive 2024 campaign in which he logged 42 total tackles and 6.5 sacks over 16 regular-season games and added 4.0 sacks across the Eagles' four postseason contests. Given his ability to work in team drills, Smith is tracking towards being available for Saturday's preseason game against the Browns.