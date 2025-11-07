Smith (triceps) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Smith landed on IR due to a triceps injury in late September. He was designated to return to practice Tuesday and was a full participant in the Eagles' first practice of the week. The expectation when Smith went on IR was that he'd be able to return for this coming Monday's matchup against Green Bay, and that still appears to be in play, though Philadelphia would first have to activate the third-year linebacker off IR.