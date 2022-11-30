Blankenship recorded six tackles (three solo) and one interception during Sunday's 40-33 victory versus the Packers.

Blankenship played a season-high 71 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps after being inserted for injury starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who sustained a lacerated kidney in the first quarter. The undrafted rookie then quickly notched the first interception of his career, as he undercut a pass intended for tight end Tyler Davis early in the second quarter. Blankenship also tied linebacker T.J. Edwards for a team high in tackles despite playing 14 fewer defensive snaps. With Johnson expected to miss at least one game with this injury, Blankenship will likely step into a starting role against Tennessee this coming Sunday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.