The Giants waived Smith (Achilles) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Smith ended the 2022 season on IR after he underwent surgery to address a bone spur in his Achilles/heel in mid-December. The 25-year-old was then waived with an injury designation by the Giants on Tuesday, and he reverted to IR after going unclaimed on waivers. Smith will now likely look to catch on with a new team once fully healthy again.