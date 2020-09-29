site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Emmanuel Ellerbee: Waived from IR
RotoWire Staff
The Seahawks waived Ellerbee (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Ellerbee and the Seahawks agreed to an injury settlement, so Ellerbee will seek a new team once he's fully healthy.
