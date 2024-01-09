The Steelers reverted Rowe to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Rowe was elevated for the third time for the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Ravens. He led the team with 12 tackles (10 solo) in addition to one pass defended and a forced fumble, and he accumulated 29 tackles (22 solo) in his three appearances. Rowe was elevated from the practice squad due to the three-game suspension of Damontae Kazee, but the latter will return for the postseason. Still, given Rowe's production in his limited playing time, he could be called up for the Steelers' playoff game against the Bills on Sunday.