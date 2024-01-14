The Steelers elevated Rowe to the active roster Sunday.

Rowe will join Pittsburgh's active roster for the fourth game in a row ahead of Monday's playoff opener against Buffalo. The 31-year-old was signed with the Steelers' practice squad in late November, and he's played a significant role while starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been sidelined over the past three weeks. Rowe has played at least 86 percent of defensive snaps in each of these contests, tallying 29 tackles and two passes defended over that span. But, with Fitzpatrick set to return, it's unclear how much playing time Rowe will see Monday.