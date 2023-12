Rowe was elevated to the Steelers' active roster Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Rowe was called up for his first game of the season in Week 16 and ultimately played 61 of 64 defensive snaps. He accumulated seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in the process. With Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) again out, Rowe could be in store for a similar workload.