Falcons' Billy Bowman: Starting training camp on PUP

The Falcons placed Bowman (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Bowman continues to progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles that he suffered this past November, and he'll be eligible to participate in training camp practices once he's fully healthy. Bowman was a fourth-round selection of the Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft and logged 26 tackles (15 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across six regular-season games prior to his Achilles injury.