Falcons' Bruce Carter: Lands extension
Carter and the Falcons agreed to a one-year extension Monday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Carter played 11 games with the Falcons in 2018, racking up 16 solo tackles and five assisted tackles. He also played 188 snaps on special teams. The veteran linebacker will bring experience and depth to Atlanta's defense in 2019.
More News
-
Falcons' Bruce Carter: Modest debut campaign with Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Bruce Carter: Promoted to active roster•
-
Jets' Bruce Carter: Ready for Sunday•
-
Jets' Bruce Carter: Ruled out Sunday vs. Broncos•
-
Jets' Bruce Carter: Practices without limitations•
-
Jets' Bruce Carter: Out for rest of Thursday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...