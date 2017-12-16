Carter (groin) is not listed in the Jets' final injury report heading into Sunday's game versus the Saints.

Carter has missed the Jets' previous two games while nursing a groin injury, but he appears fully recovered from the issue. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for the 29-year-old to resume his role providing depth at linebacker Sunday.

