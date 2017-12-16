Jets' Bruce Carter: Ready for Sunday
Carter (groin) is not listed in the Jets' final injury report heading into Sunday's game versus the Saints.
Carter has missed the Jets' previous two games while nursing a groin injury, but he appears fully recovered from the issue. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for the 29-year-old to resume his role providing depth at linebacker Sunday.
